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QQQX: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund
QQQX exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.25 and at a high of 30.67.
Follow Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQX News
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- QQQX: Generates Income From The Current Uncertainty Of AI
- QQQX Vs. QQQI: The CEF Is Relatively More Attractive For Those OK With Some Complexity
- QQQX: Tax-Efficient Dividends From The Nasdaq-100 (NASDAQ:QQQX)
- QQQX: An Excellent Options Fund With Solid History; Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQQX stock price today?
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 30.51 today. It trades within 30.25 - 30.67, yesterday's close was 30.30, and trading volume reached 248. The live price chart of QQQX shows these updates.
Does Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 30.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.27% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQX movements.
How to buy QQQX stock?
You can buy Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 30.51. Orders are usually placed near 30.51 or 30.81, while 248 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow QQQX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQQX stock?
Investing in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 25.35 - 31.87 and current price 30.51. Many compare 3.07% and 10.50% before placing orders at 30.51 or 30.81. Explore the QQQX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund in the past year was 31.87. Within 25.35 - 31.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund (QQQX) over the year was 25.35. Comparing it with the current 30.51 and 25.35 - 31.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQQX stock split?
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.30, and 14.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.30
- Open
- 30.49
- Bid
- 30.51
- Ask
- 30.81
- Low
- 30.25
- High
- 30.67
- Volume
- 248
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.50%
- Year Change
- 14.27%