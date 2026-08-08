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POWR: iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF

26.56 USD 0.19 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

POWR exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.31 and at a high of 26.71.

Follow iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Trading Applications for POWR

POWR Support Resistance
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For trading, the support and resistance lines for current price are everything. With the ability to adjust sensitivity, this indicator delivers just that! HOW TO USE The blue lines represent the most relevant support and resistance for the current price. You can adjust the sensitivity of the support and resistance lines by adjusting the input value under the indicator settings to show more or less support lines. 
POWR Momentum Lines
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Don’t overlook the power of this indicator. We took the time to find the best algorithm to pull the best momentum lines in the industry. We also coded in the orange stream to give you a quick glance at where the overall trend is heading. This indicator works incredibly well for Stocks, Forex and Crypto! HOW TO USE When the orange stream is heading down, this means you are in a strong downtrend. When the orange stream is heading up, this means you are in a strong uptrend. When the red lines start
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
POWR Trend Trader
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Our most popular indicator in our fleet of indicators. The POWR Trend Trader is the highest grossing manual strategy for trading on the market today. This indicator is upgraded with more Profit Points and also introduces Re-Entry alerts. The POWR Trend Trader (PTT) is our premier indicator! What this indicator can do for your profits is staggering! HOW TO USE The POWR Trend Trader has a Master Trend Meter at the bottom of the chart. We actually re-coded the main indicator that turns your candle
POWR Trend Line Candles
Trade Indicators LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
You’ll love how you can receive alerts to your email and SMS when the candles turn green or red signifying the best buy and sell times in correlation to confirmed uptrends and downtrends. TO USE 1. Buy when green candles appear - this represents an uptrend. 2. Sell when red candles appear - this represents a downtrend. EXTRA FEATURE This indicator NEVER repaints so when a candle closes, that color is final. Also, the blue trend lines in the photos are not included, this is to demonstrate the pri
POWR Drop Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Profits are on the way! This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the red Drop Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! When more than one "Drop Coming" signal appears on a bull run, that means the drop is getting closer. HOW TO USE 1. When the red "Drop Coming" arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what our traders do is open their chart and move the input n
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
POWR Long Short Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Wouldn’t you love a heads up alert when the market is switching from bullish to bearish momentum? When the background turns green, there is your signal to place a long trade to increase your profitability. Also, when the background turns red, guess what? It’s time to go short for profits. HOW TO USE 1. When the background turns green, this is the best place to take long trades. This also represents a bull market. 2. When the background turns red, this is the best place to take short trades. This

Frequently Asked Questions

What is POWR stock price today?

iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 26.56 today. It trades within 26.31 - 26.71, yesterday's close was 26.37, and trading volume reached 316. The live price chart of POWR shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 26.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track POWR movements.

How to buy POWR stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 26.56. Orders are usually placed near 26.56 or 26.86, while 316 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow POWR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into POWR stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.18 - 28.44 and current price 26.56. Many compare 1.76% and 0.23% before placing orders at 26.56 or 26.86. Explore the POWR price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 28.44. Within 23.18 - 28.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF (POWR) over the year was 23.18. Comparing it with the current 26.56 and 23.18 - 28.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch POWR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did POWR stock split?

iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.37, and 4.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.31 26.71
Year Range
23.18 28.44
Previous Close
26.37
Open
26.56
Bid
26.56
Ask
26.86
Low
26.31
High
26.71
Volume
316
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
1.76%
6 Months Change
0.23%
Year Change
4.32%
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