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POWR: iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF
POWR exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.31 and at a high of 26.71.
Follow iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for POWR
Frequently Asked Questions
What is POWR stock price today?
iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 26.56 today. It trades within 26.31 - 26.71, yesterday's close was 26.37, and trading volume reached 316. The live price chart of POWR shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 26.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track POWR movements.
How to buy POWR stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 26.56. Orders are usually placed near 26.56 or 26.86, while 316 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow POWR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into POWR stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.18 - 28.44 and current price 26.56. Many compare 1.76% and 0.23% before placing orders at 26.56 or 26.86. Explore the POWR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 28.44. Within 23.18 - 28.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF (POWR) over the year was 23.18. Comparing it with the current 26.56 and 23.18 - 28.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch POWR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did POWR stock split?
iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.37, and 4.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.37
- Open
- 26.56
- Bid
- 26.56
- Ask
- 26.86
- Low
- 26.31
- High
- 26.71
- Volume
- 316
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.23%
- Year Change
- 4.32%