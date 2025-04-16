Currencies / OMEX
OMEX: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
1.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OMEX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.67 and at a high of 1.84.
Follow Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMEX News
- Odyssey Marine Exploration issues shares through debt conversion
- Odyssey Marine advances fertilizer joint venture with mining rights transfer
- Odyssey Marine forms joint venture for Mexico project
- Odyssey Marine Exploration Builds Momentum Across Portfolio; CEO Mark Gordon to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on June 17
- Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Soars 225% Amid US Deep-Sea Mining Policy Shift - Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/29/25 - TipRanks.com
- Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Surges On Continued Momentum: What's Going On? - Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX)
- Dow Falls 200 Points; Alphabet Posts Upbeat Q1 Results - Azul (NYSE:AZUL), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Sea Mining Stocks Soar As Trump Signs Executive Order To Jumpstart Sector - Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX), Materion (NYSE:MTRN)
- Why Coursera Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Azitra (AMEX:AZTR), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Why Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Stock Is Exploding Higher - Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/17/25 - TipRanks.com
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
Daily Range
1.67 1.84
Year Range
0.27 2.25
- Previous Close
- 1.68
- Open
- 1.80
- Bid
- 1.68
- Ask
- 1.98
- Low
- 1.67
- High
- 1.84
- Volume
- 1.690 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -13.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 320.00%
- Year Change
- 112.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev