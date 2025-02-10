- Overview
OBIL: US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
OBIL exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.25 and at a high of 50.31.
Follow US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OBIL stock price today?
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.25 today. It trades within 50.25 - 50.31, yesterday's close was 50.30, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of OBIL shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.46% and USD. View the chart live to track OBIL movements.
How to buy OBIL stock?
You can buy US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.25. Orders are usually placed near 50.25 or 50.55, while 70 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow OBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OBIL stock?
Investing in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.93 - 50.31 and current price 50.25. Many compare 0.16% and 0.30% before placing orders at 50.25 or 50.55. Explore the OBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.31. Within 49.93 - 50.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) over the year was 49.93. Comparing it with the current 50.25 and 49.93 - 50.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OBIL stock split?
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.30, and 0.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.30
- Open
- 50.30
- Bid
- 50.25
- Ask
- 50.55
- Low
- 50.25
- High
- 50.31
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.30%
- Year Change
- 0.46%
