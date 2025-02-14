- Overview
NVDL: GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF
NVDL exchange rate has changed by 2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.79 and at a high of 88.86.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NVDL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock is priced at 88.08 today. It trades within 85.79 - 88.86, yesterday's close was 86.27, and trading volume reached 8293. The live price chart of NVDL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF is currently valued at 88.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.48% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDL movements.
How to buy NVDL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 88.08. Orders are usually placed near 88.08 or 88.38, while 8293 and 1.93% show market activity. Follow NVDL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.12 - 102.45 and current price 88.08. Many compare -4.54% and 134.82% before placing orders at 88.08 or 88.38. Explore the NVDL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the past year was 102.45. Within 23.12 - 102.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) over the year was 23.12. Comparing it with the current 88.08 and 23.12 - 102.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.27, and 26.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.27
- Open
- 86.41
- Bid
- 88.08
- Ask
- 88.38
- Low
- 85.79
- High
- 88.86
- Volume
- 8.293 K
- Daily Change
- 2.10%
- Month Change
- -4.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 134.82%
- Year Change
- 26.48%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.182%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%