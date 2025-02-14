QuotesSections
NVDL: GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

88.08 USD 1.81 (2.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVDL exchange rate has changed by 2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.79 and at a high of 88.86.

Follow GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NVDL stock price today?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock is priced at 88.08 today. It trades within 85.79 - 88.86, yesterday's close was 86.27, and trading volume reached 8293. The live price chart of NVDL shows these updates.

Does GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF is currently valued at 88.08.

How to buy NVDL stock?

You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 88.08.

How to invest into NVDL stock?

Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.12 - 102.45 and current price 88.08.

What are GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the past year was 102.45. Within 23.12 - 102.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.

What are GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) over the year was 23.12. Comparing it with the current 88.08 and 23.12 - 102.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NVDL stock split?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically.

Daily Range
85.79 88.86
Year Range
23.12 102.45
Previous Close
86.27
Open
86.41
Bid
88.08
Ask
88.38
Low
85.79
High
88.86
Volume
8.293 K
Daily Change
2.10%
Month Change
-4.54%
6 Months Change
134.82%
Year Change
26.48%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%