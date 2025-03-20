Currencies / NUVL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NUVL: Nuvalent Inc - Class A
78.96 USD 0.41 (0.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUVL exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.28 and at a high of 80.67.
Follow Nuvalent Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUVL News
- Guggenheim initiates coverage on Nuvalent stock with Buy rating
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Celestica (NYSE:CLS)
- Piper Sandler initiates Nuvalent stock coverage with Overweight rating
- Nuvalent to present pivotal lung cancer drug data at WCLC 2025
- Nuvalent (NUVL) Q2 R&D Up 65%
- Nuvalent initiates rolling NDA submission for ROS1-positive NSCLC drug
- Nuvalent’s Noci sells $321k in shares
- Nuvalent begins Phase 3 trial of neladalkib in ALK-positive lung cancer
- Nuvalent doses first patient in phase 3 lung cancer drug trial
- Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Nuvalent stock with Buy rating
- Nuvalent chief development officer Noci sells $314k in shares
- Nuvalent stock price target raised to $114 from $100 at UBS
- Nuvalent price target raised to $130 from $110 at H.C. Wainwright
- Nuvalent Touts 'Positive' Data From Lung Cancer Drug Trial - Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
- Nuvalent stock price target raised to $140 from $125 at Leerink Partners
- Nuvalent plans FDA submission for lung cancer drug zidesamtinib
- Nuvalent Announces Timing of Pivotal Data for TKI Pre-treated Patients with Advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC from ARROS-1 Clinical Trial of Zidesamtinib
- Nuvalent appoints former Genentech oncology executive to board
- Nuvalent board member Emily Conley resigns
- Nuvalent, Inc: Cannot Make Sense Of The Valuation (NASDAQ:NUVL)
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
78.28 80.67
Year Range
55.54 106.32
- Previous Close
- 79.37
- Open
- 79.31
- Bid
- 78.96
- Ask
- 79.26
- Low
- 78.28
- High
- 80.67
- Volume
- 263
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 3.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.90%
- Year Change
- -21.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%