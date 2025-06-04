Currencies / NPK
NPK: National Presto Industries Inc
116.72 USD 2.43 (2.13%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NPK exchange rate has changed by 2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.18 and at a high of 117.46.
Follow National Presto Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
114.18 117.46
Year Range
69.80 117.46
- Previous Close
- 114.29
- Open
- 114.18
- Bid
- 116.72
- Ask
- 117.02
- Low
- 114.18
- High
- 117.46
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 2.13%
- Month Change
- 16.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.85%
- Year Change
- 54.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%