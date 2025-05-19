Currencies / MVBF
MVBF: MVB Financial Corp
24.33 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MVBF exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.88 and at a high of 24.39.
Follow MVB Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MVBF News
Daily Range
23.88 24.39
Year Range
15.59 25.12
- Previous Close
- 24.34
- Open
- 23.99
- Bid
- 24.33
- Ask
- 24.63
- Low
- 23.88
- High
- 24.39
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.13%
- Year Change
- 27.78%
