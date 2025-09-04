Currencies / MOS
MOS: Mosaic Company (The)
33.58 USD 0.47 (1.38%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOS exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.45 and at a high of 34.24.
Follow Mosaic Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MOS News
Daily Range
33.45 34.24
Year Range
22.36 38.23
- Previous Close
- 34.05
- Open
- 34.02
- Bid
- 33.58
- Ask
- 33.88
- Low
- 33.45
- High
- 34.24
- Volume
- 3.234 K
- Daily Change
- -1.38%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.77%
- Year Change
- 25.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%