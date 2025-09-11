Valute / MOS
MOS: Mosaic Company (The)
33.41 USD 0.55 (1.62%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MOS ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.25 e ad un massimo di 33.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Mosaic Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MOS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.25 33.69
Intervallo Annuale
22.36 38.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.96
- Apertura
- 33.68
- Bid
- 33.41
- Ask
- 33.71
- Minimo
- 33.25
- Massimo
- 33.69
- Volume
- 3.236 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.32%