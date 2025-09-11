QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MOS
Tornare a Azioni

MOS: Mosaic Company (The)

33.41 USD 0.55 (1.62%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MOS ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.25 e ad un massimo di 33.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Mosaic Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MOS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.25 33.69
Intervallo Annuale
22.36 38.23
Chiusura Precedente
33.96
Apertura
33.68
Bid
33.41
Ask
33.71
Minimo
33.25
Massimo
33.69
Volume
3.236 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
0.54%
Variazione Semestrale
23.15%
Variazione Annuale
25.32%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev