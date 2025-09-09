Moedas / MOS
MOS: Mosaic Company (The)
33.94 USD 0.20 (0.59%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MOS para hoje mudou para -0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.69 e o mais alto foi 34.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mosaic Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MOS Notícias
Faixa diária
33.69 34.08
Faixa anual
22.36 38.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.14
- Open
- 34.04
- Bid
- 33.94
- Ask
- 34.24
- Low
- 33.69
- High
- 34.08
- Volume
- 353
- Mudança diária
- -0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.10%
- Mudança anual
- 27.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh