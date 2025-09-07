货币 / MOS
MOS: Mosaic Company (The)
33.82 USD 0.23 (0.68%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MOS汇率已更改-0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点33.45和高点34.24进行交易。
关注Mosaic Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MOS新闻
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- AGI to Lower Debt Levels With Sale of Turkish Development Projects
- LyondellBasell Expands Suzhou Technical Center With New Lab Line
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- PAAS Reports Mineral Reserves With La Colorada Exploration Success
- Is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Barrick Mining to Sell Hemlo, Expects Proceeds of More Than $1.09B
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Oshkosh, EPAM Systems, Green Dot, Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- Agnico Eagle Increases Investment in Maple Through Private Placement
- ArcelorMittal Invests in Electrified Thermal to Drive Decarbonization
- 5 Price-to-Sales Stocks Positioned to Benefit From Market Shifts
- Agnico Eagle Sells 11.3% Orla Mining Stake, Plans to Redeploy Capital
- Nutrien's Cash Flow Strength: Can Strategic Moves Fuel More Growth?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 26.52% Upside in Mosaic (MOS): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology
- NTR Shares Rise 28% YTD: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- MOS' Potash Volumes Improve: Will Hydrofloat Drive Them Further?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- CF Industries Benefits From Accessible Natural Gas (NYSE:CF)
日范围
33.45 34.24
年范围
22.36 38.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.05
- 开盘价
- 34.02
- 卖价
- 33.82
- 买价
- 34.12
- 最低价
- 33.45
- 最高价
- 34.24
- 交易量
- 6.811 K
- 日变化
- -0.68%
- 月变化
- 1.78%
- 6个月变化
- 24.66%
- 年变化
- 26.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值