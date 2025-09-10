クォートセクション
通貨 / MOS
MOS: Mosaic Company (The)

34.19 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MOSの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.43の安値と34.36の高値で取引されました。

Mosaic Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
33.43 34.36
1年のレンジ
22.36 38.23
以前の終値
34.14
始値
34.04
買値
34.19
買値
34.49
安値
33.43
高値
34.36
出来高
6.214 K
1日の変化
0.15%
1ヶ月の変化
2.89%
6ヶ月の変化
26.02%
1年の変化
28.24%
