MOS: Mosaic Company (The)
34.19 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MOSの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.43の安値と34.36の高値で取引されました。
Mosaic Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
33.43 34.36
1年のレンジ
22.36 38.23
- 以前の終値
- 34.14
- 始値
- 34.04
- 買値
- 34.19
- 買値
- 34.49
- 安値
- 33.43
- 高値
- 34.36
- 出来高
- 6.214 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.02%
- 1年の変化
- 28.24%
