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MFUL: Mindful Conservative ETF
MFUL exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.46 and at a high of 22.46.
Follow Mindful Conservative ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFUL stock price today?
Mindful Conservative ETF stock is priced at 22.46 today. It trades within 22.46 - 22.46, yesterday's close was 22.42, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MFUL shows these updates.
Does Mindful Conservative ETF stock pay dividends?
Mindful Conservative ETF is currently valued at 22.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.14% and USD. View the chart live to track MFUL movements.
How to buy MFUL stock?
You can buy Mindful Conservative ETF shares at the current price of 22.46. Orders are usually placed near 22.46 or 22.76, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MFUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFUL stock?
Investing in Mindful Conservative ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.47 - 22.51 and current price 22.46. Many compare 0.18% and 1.35% before placing orders at 22.46 or 22.76. Explore the MFUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Mindful Conservative ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Mindful Conservative ETF in the past year was 22.51. Within 21.47 - 22.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Mindful Conservative ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Mindful Conservative ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Mindful Conservative ETF (MFUL) over the year was 21.47. Comparing it with the current 22.46 and 21.47 - 22.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFUL stock split?
Mindful Conservative ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.42, and 2.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.42
- Open
- 22.46
- Bid
- 22.46
- Ask
- 22.76
- Low
- 22.46
- High
- 22.46
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.35%
- Year Change
- 2.14%