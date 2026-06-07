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METV: Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

19.20 USD 0.22 (1.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

METV exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.02 and at a high of 19.21.

Follow Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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METV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is METV stock price today?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock is priced at 19.20 today. It trades within 19.02 - 19.21, yesterday's close was 18.98, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of METV shows these updates.

Does Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock pay dividends?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF is currently valued at 19.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track METV movements.

How to buy METV stock?

You can buy Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF shares at the current price of 19.20. Orders are usually placed near 19.20 or 19.50, while 30 and 0.95% show market activity. Follow METV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into METV stock?

Investing in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.16 - 21.40 and current price 19.20. Many compare 3.67% and 17.79% before placing orders at 19.20 or 19.50. Explore the METV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the past year was 21.40. Within 15.16 - 21.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) over the year was 15.16. Comparing it with the current 19.20 and 15.16 - 21.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch METV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did METV stock split?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.98, and 2.51% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
19.02 19.21
Year Range
15.16 21.40
Previous Close
18.98
Open
19.02
Bid
19.20
Ask
19.50
Low
19.02
High
19.21
Volume
30
Daily Change
1.16%
Month Change
3.67%
6 Months Change
17.79%
Year Change
2.51%
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