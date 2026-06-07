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METV: Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF
METV exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.02 and at a high of 19.21.
Follow Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
METV News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- METV: Unappealing Thematic ETF With Lackluster Returns (NYSEARCA:METV)
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
- Why U.S. And International Dividend Strategies Are Working Again
Frequently Asked Questions
What is METV stock price today?
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock is priced at 19.20 today. It trades within 19.02 - 19.21, yesterday's close was 18.98, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of METV shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF is currently valued at 19.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track METV movements.
How to buy METV stock?
You can buy Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF shares at the current price of 19.20. Orders are usually placed near 19.20 or 19.50, while 30 and 0.95% show market activity. Follow METV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into METV stock?
Investing in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.16 - 21.40 and current price 19.20. Many compare 3.67% and 17.79% before placing orders at 19.20 or 19.50. Explore the METV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the past year was 21.40. Within 15.16 - 21.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) over the year was 15.16. Comparing it with the current 19.20 and 15.16 - 21.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch METV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did METV stock split?
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.98, and 2.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.98
- Open
- 19.02
- Bid
- 19.20
- Ask
- 19.50
- Low
- 19.02
- High
- 19.21
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.79%
- Year Change
- 2.51%