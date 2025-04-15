Currencies / LXP
LXP: LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT)
9.14 USD 0.02 (0.22%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LXP exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.10 and at a high of 9.19.
Follow LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LXP News
- LXP Industrial Trust declares quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Double-Checking The Credit Rating (Part 16): LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Lexington Realty Trust stock
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Rocket Higher In August - EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LXP Industrial Trust earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- LXP Industrial Trust Q2 2025 slides: 4.7% NOI growth amid reshoring momentum
- LXP Industrial (LXP) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lexington Realty Trust stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Hit The Bottom, Hunt The Yield (Part 1): LXP Industrial Trust's Preferred (NYSE:LXP)
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- STAG Industrial: A Good Play On Reshoring (NYSE:STAG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- LXP Industrial Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend
- 7% Yield From LXP Industrial Trust And Its Preferred Stock (NYSE:LXP)
- JMP maintains Market Perform on Lexington Realty stock
- Buy LXP Industrial Before The Reshoring Boom Goes Mainstream (NYSE:LXP)
- KeyBanc maintains Overweight on Lexington Realty shares
- LXP Industrial Trust Leases 1.1 Million Square Foot Industrial Facility in Greenville/Spartanburg
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Explode In Q2 - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Daily Range
9.10 9.19
Year Range
6.85 10.10
- Previous Close
- 9.16
- Open
- 9.17
- Bid
- 9.14
- Ask
- 9.44
- Low
- 9.10
- High
- 9.19
- Volume
- 1.218 K
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.42%
- Year Change
- -9.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%