통화 / LXP
LXP: LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT)
9.23 USD 0.08 (0.86%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LXP 환율이 오늘 -0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.19이고 고가는 9.36이었습니다.
LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LXP News
일일 변동 비율
9.19 9.36
년간 변동
6.85 10.10
- 이전 종가
- 9.31
- 시가
- 9.28
- Bid
- 9.23
- Ask
- 9.53
- 저가
- 9.19
- 고가
- 9.36
- 볼륨
- 3.631 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.86%
- 월 변동
- 2.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.46%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.34%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K