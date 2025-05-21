Valute / LXP
LXP: LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT)
9.23 USD 0.08 (0.86%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LXP ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.19 e ad un massimo di 9.36.
Segui le dinamiche di LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.19 9.36
Intervallo Annuale
6.85 10.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.31
- Apertura
- 9.28
- Bid
- 9.23
- Ask
- 9.53
- Minimo
- 9.19
- Massimo
- 9.36
- Volume
- 3.631 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.34%
20 settembre, sabato