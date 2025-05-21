QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LXP
LXP: LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT)

9.23 USD 0.08 (0.86%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LXP ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.19 e ad un massimo di 9.36.

Segui le dinamiche di LXP Industrial Trust (Maryland REIT). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.19 9.36
Intervallo Annuale
6.85 10.10
Chiusura Precedente
9.31
Apertura
9.28
Bid
9.23
Ask
9.53
Minimo
9.19
Massimo
9.36
Volume
3.631 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.86%
Variazione Mensile
2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
6.46%
Variazione Annuale
-8.34%
