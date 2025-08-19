QuotesSections
L: Loews Corporation

96.94 USD 0.71 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

L exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.79 and at a high of 97.83.

Follow Loews Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
96.79 97.83
Year Range
75.17 98.33
Previous Close
97.65
Open
97.83
Bid
96.94
Ask
97.24
Low
96.79
High
97.83
Volume
933
Daily Change
-0.73%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
5.22%
Year Change
22.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%