KSTR: KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF

19.54 USD 0.70 (3.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KSTR exchange rate has changed by 3.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.44 and at a high of 19.57.

Follow KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

KSTR News

Daily Range
19.44 19.57
Year Range
11.86 20.58
Previous Close
18.84
Open
19.54
Bid
19.54
Ask
19.84
Low
19.44
High
19.57
Volume
73
Daily Change
3.72%
Month Change
-2.59%
6 Months Change
43.68%
Year Change
50.89%
24 October, Friday
12:30
USD
CPI m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Core CPI m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI n.s.a. m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
CPI
Act
324.368
Fcst
Prev
323.364
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.694 M
Prev
0.800 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-1.0%
Prev
20.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.0
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
50.3
Fcst
51.2
Prev
51.2
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
4.6%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.9%
Fcst
3.7%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
420
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
550
Fcst
Prev
548
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev