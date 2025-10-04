- Overview
KSTR: KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF
KSTR exchange rate has changed by 3.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.44 and at a high of 19.57.
Follow KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSTR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KSTR stock price today?
KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF stock is priced at 19.54 today. It trades within 19.44 - 19.57, yesterday's close was 18.84, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of KSTR shows these updates.
Does KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF is currently valued at 19.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 50.89% and USD. View the chart live to track KSTR movements.
How to buy KSTR stock?
You can buy KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF shares at the current price of 19.54. Orders are usually placed near 19.54 or 19.84, while 73 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KSTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KSTR stock?
Investing in KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.86 - 20.58 and current price 19.54. Many compare -2.59% and 43.68% before placing orders at 19.54 or 19.84. Explore the KSTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF in the past year was 20.58. Within 11.86 - 20.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) over the year was 11.86. Comparing it with the current 19.54 and 11.86 - 20.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KSTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KSTR stock split?
KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.84, and 50.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.84
- Open
- 19.54
- Bid
- 19.54
- Ask
- 19.84
- Low
- 19.44
- High
- 19.57
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- 3.72%
- Month Change
- -2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.68%
- Year Change
- 50.89%
