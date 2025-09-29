- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KIM-PM: Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi
KIM-PM exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.20 and at a high of 22.39.
Follow Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KIM-PM stock price today?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi stock is priced at 22.29 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 22.30, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of KIM-PM shows these updates.
Does Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi stock pay dividends?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi is currently valued at 22.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.64% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PM movements.
How to buy KIM-PM stock?
You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi shares at the current price of 22.29. Orders are usually placed near 22.29 or 22.59, while 6 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow KIM-PM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KIM-PM stock?
Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi involves considering the yearly range 19.73 - 23.19 and current price 22.29. Many compare 3.10% and 9.64% before placing orders at 22.29 or 22.59. Explore the KIM-PM price chart live with daily changes.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 23.19. Within 19.73 - 23.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi performance using the live chart.
What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PM) over the year was 19.73. Comparing it with the current 22.29 and 19.73 - 23.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KIM-PM stock split?
Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.30, and 9.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.30
- Open
- 22.39
- Bid
- 22.29
- Ask
- 22.59
- Low
- 22.20
- High
- 22.39
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.64%
- Year Change
- 9.64%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev