KIM-PM: Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi

22.24 USD 0.06 (0.27%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KIM-PM 환율이 오늘 -0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.12이고 고가는 22.39이었습니다.

Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is KIM-PM stock price today?

Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi stock is priced at 22.24 today. It trades within -0.27%, yesterday's close was 22.30, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of KIM-PM shows these updates.

Does Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi stock pay dividends?

Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi is currently valued at 22.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.39% and USD. View the chart live to track KIM-PM movements.

How to buy KIM-PM stock?

You can buy Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi shares at the current price of 22.24. Orders are usually placed near 22.24 or 22.54, while 18 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow KIM-PM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KIM-PM stock?

Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi involves considering the yearly range 19.73 - 23.19 and current price 22.24. Many compare 2.87% and 9.39% before placing orders at 22.24 or 22.54. Explore the KIM-PM price chart live with daily changes.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP in the past year was 23.19. Within 19.73 - 23.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi performance using the live chart.

What are KIMCO REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM-PM) over the year was 19.73. Comparing it with the current 22.24 and 19.73 - 23.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KIM-PM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KIM-PM stock split?

Kimco Realty Corporation Class M Depositary Shares, each of whi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.30, and 9.39% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.12 22.39
년간 변동
19.73 23.19
이전 종가
22.30
시가
22.39
Bid
22.24
Ask
22.54
저가
22.12
고가
22.39
볼륨
18
일일 변동
-0.27%
월 변동
2.87%
6개월 변동
9.39%
년간 변동율
9.39%
