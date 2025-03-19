Currencies / KFS
KFS: Kingsway Financial Services Inc (DE)
14.30 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KFS exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.26 and at a high of 14.41.
Follow Kingsway Financial Services Inc (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KFS News
- Stilwell Joseph reports Kingsway Financial Services Inc. sales
- Kingsway Financial CEO Fitzgerald buys $2.5k in shares
- Kingsway Financial CFO Hansen buys $1.5k in shares
- Kingsway Financial Shares Dip on Mixed Q2 Earnings and Revenue Growth
- Kingsway (KFS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 17%
- Kingsway acquires Texas-based Roundhouse Electric for $22.4 million
- Kingsway Financial CFO Hansen buys $1,556 in KFS stock
- Kingsway Financial Services raises guidance after $15.7 million funding
- KFS stock hits 52-week high at $10.76 amid robust annual growth
- Kingsway Announces Fireside Chat With Tom Joyce at Its Investor Day on Monday, May 19 at The New York Stock Exchange
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
14.26 14.41
Year Range
7.06 16.80
- Previous Close
- 14.27
- Open
- 14.34
- Bid
- 14.30
- Ask
- 14.60
- Low
- 14.26
- High
- 14.41
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 80.33%
- Year Change
- 72.08%
