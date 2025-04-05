Currencies / KBWD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KBWD: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
13.91 USD 0.11 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KBWD exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.89 and at a high of 14.03.
Follow Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KBWD News
- Is Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)?
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- KBWD: High-Yield, Not So High Performance (NASDAQ:KBWD)
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- KBWD: Poor Dividend History And Declining NAV (NASDAQ:KBWD)
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
Daily Range
13.89 14.03
Year Range
11.96 15.70
- Previous Close
- 14.02
- Open
- 14.02
- Bid
- 13.91
- Ask
- 14.21
- Low
- 13.89
- High
- 14.03
- Volume
- 354
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.60%
- Year Change
- -8.73%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev