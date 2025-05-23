Currencies / JWEL
JWEL: Jowell Global Ltd
1.70 USD 0.03 (1.73%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JWEL exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.70 and at a high of 1.79.
Follow Jowell Global Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JWEL News
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.35%
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.01%
- Jamieson Wellness Q2 2025 slides: China sales surge 70.8%, revenue up 7.7%
- Jamieson Wellness Q4 2024 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, China growth accelerates
- Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Redemption of Series A Preference Shares
Daily Range
1.70 1.79
Year Range
1.45 3.71
- Previous Close
- 1.73
- Open
- 1.72
- Bid
- 1.70
- Ask
- 2.00
- Low
- 1.70
- High
- 1.79
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- -1.73%
- Month Change
- -10.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.37%
- Year Change
- -5.03%
