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ISTB: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
ISTB exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.99 and at a high of 48.04.
Follow iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISTB News
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- ISTB: An Attractive Play On Lower Rates (NASDAQ:ISTB)
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISTB stock price today?
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 48.02 today. It trades within 47.99 - 48.04, yesterday's close was 47.93, and trading volume reached 426. The live price chart of ISTB shows these updates.
Does iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 48.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.17% and USD. View the chart live to track ISTB movements.
How to buy ISTB stock?
You can buy iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 48.02. Orders are usually placed near 48.02 or 48.32, while 426 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ISTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISTB stock?
Investing in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.88 - 49.04 and current price 48.02. Many compare 0.25% and -1.58% before placing orders at 48.02 or 48.32. Explore the ISTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the past year was 49.04. Within 47.88 - 49.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) over the year was 47.88. Comparing it with the current 48.02 and 47.88 - 49.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISTB stock split?
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.93, and -1.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.93
- Open
- 48.02
- Bid
- 48.02
- Ask
- 48.32
- Low
- 47.99
- High
- 48.04
- Volume
- 426
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.58%
- Year Change
- -1.17%