IHAK
IHAK: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

50.50 USD 2.30 (4.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IHAK exchange rate has changed by -4.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.29 and at a high of 51.53.

Follow iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IHAK stock price today?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock is priced at 50.50 today. It trades within 50.29 - 51.53, yesterday's close was 52.80, and trading volume reached 162. The live price chart of IHAK shows these updates.

Does iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is currently valued at 50.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.21% and USD. View the chart live to track IHAK movements.

How to buy IHAK stock?

You can buy iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF shares at the current price of 50.50. Orders are usually placed near 50.50 or 50.80, while 162 and -2.00% show market activity. Follow IHAK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IHAK stock?

Investing in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.87 - 53.96 and current price 50.50. Many compare -3.16% and 1.73% before placing orders at 50.50 or 50.80. Explore the IHAK price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the past year was 53.96. Within 41.87 - 53.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) over the year was 41.87. Comparing it with the current 50.50 and 41.87 - 53.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHAK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IHAK stock split?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.80, and 3.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.29 51.53
Year Range
41.87 53.96
Previous Close
52.80
Open
51.53
Bid
50.50
Ask
50.80
Low
50.29
High
51.53
Volume
162
Daily Change
-4.36%
Month Change
-3.16%
6 Months Change
1.73%
Year Change
3.21%
30 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.1%
Prev
3.8%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
7.5%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:55
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev