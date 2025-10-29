- Overview
HYTR: CP High Yield Trend ETF
HYTR exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.88 and at a high of 21.93.
Follow CP High Yield Trend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYTR stock price today?
CP High Yield Trend ETF stock is priced at 21.90 today. It trades within 21.88 - 21.93, yesterday's close was 21.89, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of HYTR shows these updates.
Does CP High Yield Trend ETF stock pay dividends?
CP High Yield Trend ETF is currently valued at 21.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.18% and USD. View the chart live to track HYTR movements.
How to buy HYTR stock?
You can buy CP High Yield Trend ETF shares at the current price of 21.90. Orders are usually placed near 21.90 or 22.20, while 6 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow HYTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYTR stock?
Investing in CP High Yield Trend ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.82 - 22.19 and current price 21.90. Many compare -0.18% and 3.06% before placing orders at 21.90 or 22.20. Explore the HYTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF in the past year was 22.19. Within 20.82 - 22.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track CP High Yield Trend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) over the year was 20.82. Comparing it with the current 21.90 and 20.82 - 22.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYTR stock split?
CP High Yield Trend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.89, and -0.18% after corporate actions.
