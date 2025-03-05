Currencies / HYFM
HYFM: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc
3.05 USD 0.15 (4.69%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HYFM exchange rate has changed by -4.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.05 and at a high of 3.29.
Follow Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HYFM News
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Hydrofarm Q2 2025 slides: revenue decline continues as restructuring efforts intensify
- L.B. Foster (FSTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- BG Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y on Weak Results Across Segments
- Bunge Global (BG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- This Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, Uruguay's 'Pepe' Mujica's Legacy, DEA's Meme Backlash, California's Tax Hike, The DEA's Stance And More - Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG), Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTC:AAWH)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.05 3.29
Year Range
1.50 8.60
- Previous Close
- 3.20
- Open
- 3.22
- Bid
- 3.05
- Ask
- 3.35
- Low
- 3.05
- High
- 3.29
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- -4.69%
- Month Change
- -35.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.38%
- Year Change
- -55.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev