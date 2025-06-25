Currencies / HTOO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HTOO: Fusion Fuel Green PLC
4.16 USD 0.12 (2.80%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HTOO exchange rate has changed by -2.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.04 and at a high of 4.30.
Follow Fusion Fuel Green PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTOO News
- Fusion Fuel signs heads of terms with Alien Energy for biomass project
- Quality Industrial Corp. announces executive leadership changes and board appointments
- Fusion Fuel signs LOI for South African joint venture with energy firm
- Fusion Fuel regains Nasdaq compliance, continues trading as HTOO
- ATAI Life Sciences, Revvity And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), Cantor Equity Partners I (NASDAQ:CEPO)
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- Fusion Fuel Green Stock (HTOO) Rallies 55% on $4.3M PIPE - TipRanks.com
- Gold Falls Over 1%; Phillips 66 Posts Upbeat Earnings - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- US Stocks Higher; Charter Communications Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - Carter's (NYSE:CRI), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
- Fusion Fuel stock soars after subsidiary wins new LPG projects in Dubai
- Fusion Fuel subsidiary secures new LPG contracts in Dubai
- Fusion Fuel receives first payment from sale of P2X Spain stake
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.40%
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Earnings - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)
- US Stocks Mixed; General Motors Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Fusion Fuel subsidiary signs agency deal with Chinese hydrogen firm
- Fusion Fuel shares progress on Nasdaq compliance, operational growth
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- US Stocks Edge Lower; Fastenal Posts Upbeat Earnings - Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL), Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 14 to July 18) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Fusion Fuel announces 1-for-35 reverse share split to regain Nasdaq compliance
- Fusion Fuel Announces AGM Results: All Shareholder Proposals Approved
Daily Range
4.04 4.30
Year Range
0.15 12.63
- Previous Close
- 4.28
- Open
- 4.30
- Bid
- 4.16
- Ask
- 4.46
- Low
- 4.04
- High
- 4.30
- Volume
- 168
- Daily Change
- -2.80%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 1500.00%
- Year Change
- 684.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%