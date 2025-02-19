QuotesSections
HEPS: D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh

2.63 USD 0.02 (0.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HEPS exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.61 and at a high of 2.64.

Follow D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HEPS stock price today?

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh stock is priced at 2.63 today. It trades within 2.61 - 2.64, yesterday's close was 2.61, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of HEPS shows these updates.

Does D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh stock pay dividends?

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh is currently valued at 2.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.43% and USD. View the chart live to track HEPS movements.

How to buy HEPS stock?

You can buy D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh shares at the current price of 2.63. Orders are usually placed near 2.63 or 2.93, while 78 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow HEPS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HEPS stock?

Investing in D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh involves considering the yearly range 2.41 - 3.86 and current price 2.63. Many compare -2.59% and 0.38% before placing orders at 2.63 or 2.93. Explore the HEPS price chart live with daily changes.

What are D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock highest prices?

The highest price of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the past year was 3.86. Within 2.41 - 3.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh performance using the live chart.

What are D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) over the year was 2.41. Comparing it with the current 2.63 and 2.41 - 3.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEPS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HEPS stock split?

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading - American Depositary Sh has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.61, and -15.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
2.61 2.64
Year Range
2.41 3.86
Previous Close
2.61
Open
2.61
Bid
2.63
Ask
2.93
Low
2.61
High
2.64
Volume
78
Daily Change
0.77%
Month Change
-2.59%
6 Months Change
0.38%
Year Change
-15.43%
