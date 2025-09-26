- Overview
HDGE: Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF
HDGE exchange rate has changed by -1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.82 and at a high of 16.98.
Follow Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HDGE stock price today?
Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF stock is priced at 16.86 today. It trades within 16.82 - 16.98, yesterday's close was 17.12, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of HDGE shows these updates.
Does Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF stock pay dividends?
Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF is currently valued at 16.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.84% and USD. View the chart live to track HDGE movements.
How to buy HDGE stock?
You can buy Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF shares at the current price of 16.86. Orders are usually placed near 16.86 or 17.16, while 91 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow HDGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HDGE stock?
Investing in Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.39 - 19.93 and current price 16.86. Many compare 3.75% and -10.46% before placing orders at 16.86 or 17.16. Explore the HDGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the past year was 19.93. Within 15.39 - 19.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) over the year was 15.39. Comparing it with the current 16.86 and 15.39 - 19.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HDGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HDGE stock split?
Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.12, and -9.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.12
- Open
- 16.90
- Bid
- 16.86
- Ask
- 17.16
- Low
- 16.82
- High
- 16.98
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- -1.52%
- Month Change
- 3.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.46%
- Year Change
- -9.84%
