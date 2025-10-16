- Overview
GSC: Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF
GSC exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.35 and at a high of 53.75.
Follow Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSC stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 53.40 today. It trades within 53.35 - 53.75, yesterday's close was 53.26, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of GSC shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 53.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.79% and USD. View the chart live to track GSC movements.
How to buy GSC stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 53.40. Orders are usually placed near 53.40 or 53.70, while 42 and -0.63% show market activity. Follow GSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSC stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.49 - 56.70 and current price 53.40. Many compare 0.36% and 15.63% before placing orders at 53.40 or 53.70. Explore the GSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the past year was 56.70. Within 40.49 - 56.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) over the year was 40.49. Comparing it with the current 53.40 and 40.49 - 56.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSC stock split?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.26, and 3.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.26
- Open
- 53.74
- Bid
- 53.40
- Ask
- 53.70
- Low
- 53.35
- High
- 53.75
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.63%
- Year Change
- 3.79%
