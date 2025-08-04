- Overview
FXR: First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX
FXR exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.38 and at a high of 79.41.
Follow First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FXR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FXR stock price today?
First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX stock is priced at 79.38 today. It trades within 79.38 - 79.41, yesterday's close was 79.23, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FXR shows these updates.
Does First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX stock pay dividends?
First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX is currently valued at 79.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.53% and USD. View the chart live to track FXR movements.
How to buy FXR stock?
You can buy First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX shares at the current price of 79.38. Orders are usually placed near 79.38 or 79.68, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FXR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXR stock?
Investing in First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX involves considering the yearly range 60.01 - 83.71 and current price 79.38. Many compare 1.91% and 17.97% before placing orders at 79.38 or 79.68. Explore the FXR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 83.71. Within 60.01 - 83.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) over the year was 60.01. Comparing it with the current 79.38 and 60.01 - 83.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXR stock split?
First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.23, and 4.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 79.23
- Open
- 79.38
- Bid
- 79.38
- Ask
- 79.68
- Low
- 79.38
- High
- 79.41
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.97%
- Year Change
- 4.53%
