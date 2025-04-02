- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FXO: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX
FXO exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.92 and at a high of 59.43.
Follow First Trust Financials AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXO News
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Is First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX becomes the largest shareholders of Freedom Holding after Timur Turlov
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- GABF: Best Of Breed Financial Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- April 2025 Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FXO stock price today?
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX stock is priced at 59.43 today. It trades within 58.92 - 59.43, yesterday's close was 59.15, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of FXO shows these updates.
Does First Trust Financials AlphaDEX stock pay dividends?
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX is currently valued at 59.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FXO movements.
How to buy FXO stock?
You can buy First Trust Financials AlphaDEX shares at the current price of 59.43. Orders are usually placed near 59.43 or 59.73, while 27 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow FXO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXO stock?
Investing in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX involves considering the yearly range 44.37 - 60.64 and current price 59.43. Many compare 0.83% and 17.20% before placing orders at 59.43 or 59.73. Explore the FXO price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 60.64. Within 44.37 - 60.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Financials AlphaDEX performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) over the year was 44.37. Comparing it with the current 59.43 and 44.37 - 60.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXO stock split?
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.15, and 12.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.15
- Open
- 59.21
- Bid
- 59.43
- Ask
- 59.73
- Low
- 58.92
- High
- 59.43
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.20%
- Year Change
- 12.11%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.715 M
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
- -0.763 M
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
- 4.117%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev