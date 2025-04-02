QuotesSections
FXO: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX

59.43 USD 0.28 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXO exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.92 and at a high of 59.43.

Follow First Trust Financials AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXO stock price today?

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX stock is priced at 59.43 today. It trades within 58.92 - 59.43, yesterday's close was 59.15, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of FXO shows these updates.

Does First Trust Financials AlphaDEX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX is currently valued at 59.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FXO movements.

How to buy FXO stock?

You can buy First Trust Financials AlphaDEX shares at the current price of 59.43. Orders are usually placed near 59.43 or 59.73, while 27 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow FXO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FXO stock?

Investing in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX involves considering the yearly range 44.37 - 60.64 and current price 59.43. Many compare 0.83% and 17.20% before placing orders at 59.43 or 59.73. Explore the FXO price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 60.64. Within 44.37 - 60.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Financials AlphaDEX performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) over the year was 44.37. Comparing it with the current 59.43 and 44.37 - 60.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FXO stock split?

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.15, and 12.11% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
58.92 59.43
Year Range
44.37 60.64
Previous Close
59.15
Open
59.21
Bid
59.43
Ask
59.73
Low
58.92
High
59.43
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.47%
Month Change
0.83%
6 Months Change
17.20%
Year Change
12.11%
08 October, Wednesday
13:30
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.715 M
Fcst
3.334 M
Prev
1.792 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.763 M
Fcst
-0.205 M
Prev
-0.271 M
17:00
USD
10-Year Note Auction
Act
4.117%
Fcst
Prev
4.033%
18:00
USD
FOMC Minutes
Act
Fcst
Prev
21:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev