FXG: First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX
63.73 USD 0.61 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FXG exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.15 and at a high of 63.73.
Follow First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FXG News
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Is First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG)?
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In June, Better Than Expected
- Inflation Week On Wall Street Comes As Tariff Risk Re-Emerges
- U.S. Retail/Restaurant 2025 Mid-Year Outlook
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Apparel Firms Feel The Bite From U.S. Import Tariffs
Daily Range
63.15 63.73
Year Range
60.65 70.29
- Previous Close
- 63.12
- Open
- 63.29
- Bid
- 63.73
- Ask
- 64.03
- Low
- 63.15
- High
- 63.73
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- -1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.28%
- Year Change
- -6.70%
