FXG: First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX

63.73 USD 0.61 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXG exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.15 and at a high of 63.73.

Follow First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FXG News

Daily Range
63.15 63.73
Year Range
60.65 70.29
Previous Close
63.12
Open
63.29
Bid
63.73
Ask
64.03
Low
63.15
High
63.73
Volume
30
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
-1.19%
6 Months Change
-2.28%
Year Change
-6.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev