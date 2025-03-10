- Overview
FTXG: First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
FTXG exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.30 and at a high of 21.55.
Follow First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTXG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTXG stock price today?
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock is priced at 21.33 today. It trades within 21.30 - 21.55, yesterday's close was 21.56, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of FTXG shows these updates.
Does First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is currently valued at 21.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FTXG movements.
How to buy FTXG stock?
You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF shares at the current price of 21.33. Orders are usually placed near 21.33 or 21.63, while 38 and -0.97% show market activity. Follow FTXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTXG stock?
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.23 - 24.71 and current price 21.33. Many compare -0.56% and -7.06% before placing orders at 21.33 or 21.63. Explore the FTXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the past year was 24.71. Within 21.23 - 24.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) over the year was 21.23. Comparing it with the current 21.33 and 21.23 - 24.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTXG stock split?
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.56, and -12.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.56
- Open
- 21.54
- Bid
- 21.33
- Ask
- 21.63
- Low
- 21.30
- High
- 21.55
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.06%
- Year Change
- -12.11%
