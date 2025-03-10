QuotesSections
FTXG: First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

21.33 USD 0.23 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTXG exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.30 and at a high of 21.55.

Follow First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
21.30 21.55
Year Range
21.23 24.71
Previous Close
21.56
Open
21.54
Bid
21.33
Ask
21.63
Low
21.30
High
21.55
Volume
38
Daily Change
-1.07%
Month Change
-0.56%
6 Months Change
-7.06%
Year Change
-12.11%
08 October, Wednesday
13:30
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.715 M
Fcst
3.334 M
Prev
1.792 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.763 M
Fcst
-0.205 M
Prev
-0.271 M
17:00
USD
10-Year Note Auction
Act
4.117%
Fcst
Prev
4.033%
18:00
USD
FOMC Minutes
Act
Fcst
Prev
21:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev