FLIN: Franklin FTSE India ETF
FLIN exchange rate has changed by 1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.58 and at a high of 39.85.
Follow Franklin FTSE India ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLIN stock price today?
Franklin FTSE India ETF stock is priced at 39.72 today. It trades within 39.58 - 39.85, yesterday's close was 39.07, and trading volume reached 384. The live price chart of FLIN shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE India ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE India ETF is currently valued at 39.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track FLIN movements.
How to buy FLIN stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE India ETF shares at the current price of 39.72. Orders are usually placed near 39.72 or 40.02, while 384 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow FLIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLIN stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE India ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.87 - 40.08 and current price 39.72. Many compare 5.50% and 3.68% before placing orders at 39.72 or 40.02. Explore the FLIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE India ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the past year was 40.08. Within 33.87 - 40.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE India ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE India ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) over the year was 33.87. Comparing it with the current 39.72 and 33.87 - 40.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLIN stock split?
Franklin FTSE India ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.07, and 0.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.07
- Open
- 39.71
- Bid
- 39.72
- Ask
- 40.02
- Low
- 39.58
- High
- 39.85
- Volume
- 384
- Daily Change
- 1.66%
- Month Change
- 5.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.68%
- Year Change
- 0.97%
- -0.961 M
- -4.625 M
- 3.524 M
- -0.770 M
- -0.310 M
- -0.703 M
- 4.506%
- 4.613%
