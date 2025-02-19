QuotesSections
FGD: First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend

28.93 USD 0.12 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FGD exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.84 and at a high of 28.96.

Follow First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FGD stock price today?

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend stock is priced at 28.93 today. It trades within 28.84 - 28.96, yesterday's close was 29.05, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of FGD shows these updates.

Does First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend stock pay dividends?

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend is currently valued at 28.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.38% and USD. View the chart live to track FGD movements.

How to buy FGD stock?

You can buy First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend shares at the current price of 28.93. Orders are usually placed near 28.93 or 29.23, while 110 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow FGD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FGD stock?

Investing in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend involves considering the yearly range 21.60 - 29.81 and current price 28.93. Many compare 0.56% and 15.86% before placing orders at 28.93 or 29.23. Explore the FGD price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the past year was 29.81. Within 21.60 - 29.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (FGD) over the year was 21.60. Comparing it with the current 28.93 and 21.60 - 29.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FGD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FGD stock split?

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.05, and 22.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.84 28.96
Year Range
21.60 29.81
Previous Close
29.05
Open
28.86
Bid
28.93
Ask
29.23
Low
28.84
High
28.96
Volume
110
Daily Change
-0.41%
Month Change
0.56%
6 Months Change
15.86%
Year Change
22.38%
