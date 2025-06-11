Currencies / FEX
FEX: First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
116.00 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FEX exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.57 and at a high of 116.21.
Follow First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEX News
Daily Range
115.57 116.21
Year Range
88.06 117.05
- Previous Close
- 116.16
- Open
- 116.21
- Bid
- 116.00
- Ask
- 116.30
- Low
- 115.57
- High
- 116.21
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.86%
- Year Change
- 11.29%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev