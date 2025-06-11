QuotesSections
FEX: First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

116.00 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FEX exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.57 and at a high of 116.21.

Follow First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
115.57 116.21
Year Range
88.06 117.05
Previous Close
116.16
Open
116.21
Bid
116.00
Ask
116.30
Low
115.57
High
116.21
Volume
34
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
1.51%
6 Months Change
13.86%
Year Change
11.29%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev