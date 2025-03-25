QuotesSections
FEPI: REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

49.23 USD 0.69 (1.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FEPI exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.10 and at a high of 49.30.

Follow REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FEPI stock price today?

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 49.23 today. It trades within 49.10 - 49.30, yesterday's close was 48.54, and trading volume reached 335. The live price chart of FEPI shows these updates.

Does REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 49.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.63% and USD. View the chart live to track FEPI movements.

How to buy FEPI stock?

You can buy REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 49.23. Orders are usually placed near 49.23 or 49.53, while 335 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow FEPI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FEPI stock?

Investing in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.44 - 53.20 and current price 49.23. Many compare 5.33% and 17.19% before placing orders at 49.23 or 49.53. Explore the FEPI price chart live with daily changes.

What are REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 53.20. Within 35.44 - 53.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) over the year was 35.44. Comparing it with the current 49.23 and 35.44 - 53.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEPI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FEPI stock split?

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.54, and -2.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.10 49.30
Year Range
35.44 53.20
Previous Close
48.54
Open
49.18
Bid
49.23
Ask
49.53
Low
49.10
High
49.30
Volume
335
Daily Change
1.42%
Month Change
5.33%
6 Months Change
17.19%
Year Change
-2.63%
27 October, Monday
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.4%
15:30
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
3.504%
Fcst
Prev
3.571%
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
3.625%
Fcst
Prev
3.710%