FBRX: Forte Biosciences Inc

12.33 USD 0.85 (7.40%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FBRX exchange rate has changed by 7.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.31 and at a high of 12.41.

Follow Forte Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FBRX News

Daily Range
11.31 12.41
Year Range
4.11 28.68
Previous Close
11.48
Open
11.31
Bid
12.33
Ask
12.63
Low
11.31
High
12.41
Volume
352
Daily Change
7.40%
Month Change
14.27%
6 Months Change
54.51%
Year Change
122.97%
