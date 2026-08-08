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EZRA: Reliance Global Group Inc
EZRA exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.30 and at a high of 2.67.
Follow Reliance Global Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EZRA stock price today?
Reliance Global Group Inc stock is priced at 2.55 today. It trades within 2.30 - 2.67, yesterday's close was 2.57, and trading volume reached 547. The live price chart of EZRA shows these updates.
Does Reliance Global Group Inc stock pay dividends?
Reliance Global Group Inc is currently valued at 2.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 696.88% and USD. View the chart live to track EZRA movements.
How to buy EZRA stock?
You can buy Reliance Global Group Inc shares at the current price of 2.55. Orders are usually placed near 2.55 or 2.85, while 547 and -1.54% show market activity. Follow EZRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EZRA stock?
Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.11 - 5.45 and current price 2.55. Many compare -20.31% and 916.34% before placing orders at 2.55 or 2.85. Explore the EZRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Reliance Global Group Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Reliance Global Group Inc in the past year was 5.45. Within 0.11 - 5.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Reliance Global Group Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Reliance Global Group Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Reliance Global Group Inc (EZRA) over the year was 0.11. Comparing it with the current 2.55 and 0.11 - 5.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EZRA stock split?
Reliance Global Group Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.57, and 696.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.57
- Open
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.55
- Ask
- 2.85
- Low
- 2.30
- High
- 2.67
- Volume
- 547
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -20.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 916.34%
- Year Change
- 696.88%