EYLD: Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

37.38 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EYLD exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.38 and at a high of 37.41.

Follow Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EYLD stock price today?

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock is priced at 37.38 today. It trades within 37.38 - 37.41, yesterday's close was 37.21, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EYLD shows these updates.

Does Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock pay dividends?

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF is currently valued at 37.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.35% and USD. View the chart live to track EYLD movements.

How to buy EYLD stock?

You can buy Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF shares at the current price of 37.38. Orders are usually placed near 37.38 or 37.68, while 2 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow EYLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EYLD stock?

Investing in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.30 - 38.67 and current price 37.38. Many compare 0.38% and 17.88% before placing orders at 37.38 or 37.68. Explore the EYLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the past year was 38.67. Within 27.30 - 38.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) over the year was 27.30. Comparing it with the current 37.38 and 27.30 - 38.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EYLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EYLD stock split?

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.21, and 11.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
37.38 37.41
Year Range
27.30 38.67
Previous Close
37.21
Open
37.41
Bid
37.38
Ask
37.68
Low
37.38
High
37.41
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
0.38%
6 Months Change
17.88%
Year Change
11.35%
