시세섹션
통화 / EYLD
주식로 돌아가기

EYLD: Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

37.38 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EYLD 환율이 오늘 0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 37.38이고 고가는 37.41이었습니다.

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EYLD News

자주 묻는 질문

What is EYLD stock price today?

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock is priced at 37.38 today. It trades within 37.38 - 37.41, yesterday's close was 37.21, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EYLD shows these updates.

Does Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock pay dividends?

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF is currently valued at 37.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.35% and USD. View the chart live to track EYLD movements.

How to buy EYLD stock?

You can buy Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF shares at the current price of 37.38. Orders are usually placed near 37.38 or 37.68, while 2 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow EYLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EYLD stock?

Investing in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.30 - 38.67 and current price 37.38. Many compare 0.38% and 17.88% before placing orders at 37.38 or 37.68. Explore the EYLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the past year was 38.67. Within 27.30 - 38.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) over the year was 27.30. Comparing it with the current 37.38 and 27.30 - 38.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EYLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EYLD stock split?

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.21, and 11.35% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
37.38 37.41
년간 변동
27.30 38.67
이전 종가
37.21
시가
37.41
Bid
37.38
Ask
37.68
저가
37.38
고가
37.41
볼륨
2
일일 변동
0.46%
월 변동
0.38%
6개월 변동
17.88%
년간 변동율
11.35%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K