EWN: iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund

58.53 USD 0.23 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWN exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.53 and at a high of 58.70.

Follow iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWN stock price today?

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund stock is priced at 58.53 today. It trades within 58.53 - 58.70, yesterday's close was 58.30, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EWN shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund is currently valued at 58.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.01% and USD. View the chart live to track EWN movements.

How to buy EWN stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund shares at the current price of 58.53. Orders are usually placed near 58.53 or 58.83, while 3 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EWN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWN stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 41.40 - 59.91 and current price 58.53. Many compare 0.46% and 19.79% before placing orders at 58.53 or 58.83. Explore the EWN price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the past year was 59.91. Within 41.40 - 59.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN) over the year was 41.40. Comparing it with the current 58.53 and 41.40 - 59.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWN stock split?

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.30, and 25.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
58.53 58.70
Year Range
41.40 59.91
Previous Close
58.30
Open
58.70
Bid
58.53
Ask
58.83
Low
58.53
High
58.70
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
0.46%
6 Months Change
19.79%
Year Change
25.01%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M