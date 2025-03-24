- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EWN: iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund
EWN exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.53 and at a high of 58.70.
Follow iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWN News
- ING warns political fragmentation threatens Netherlands’ economic outlook
- Rates Spark: All Major Dutch Funds Now On Track For 2026
- Rates Spark: Positive Signs From Dutch Pension Reforms
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Rates Spark: Central Banks Are Just As Wise As The Rest
- Rates Spark: Difficult To Break Out Of Current Trading Ranges
- Rates Spark: Back To Tariff Headlines, But Fiscals Still Matter
- BOE: Poorly Positioned For The Current Environment, Resulting In Falling NAV (NYSE:BOE)
- Rates Spark: U.S. Yields Not For Turning, So Spreads Widen
- Rates Spark: Still Steeper Curves
- Rates Spark: Treasuries Steal A March On Bunds
- What Europe Stands To Lose From Trump’s Latest Threatened Tariffs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWN stock price today?
iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund stock is priced at 58.53 today. It trades within 58.53 - 58.70, yesterday's close was 58.30, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EWN shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund is currently valued at 58.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.01% and USD. View the chart live to track EWN movements.
How to buy EWN stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund shares at the current price of 58.53. Orders are usually placed near 58.53 or 58.83, while 3 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EWN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWN stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 41.40 - 59.91 and current price 58.53. Many compare 0.46% and 19.79% before placing orders at 58.53 or 58.83. Explore the EWN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the past year was 59.91. Within 41.40 - 59.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN) over the year was 41.40. Comparing it with the current 58.53 and 41.40 - 59.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWN stock split?
iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.30, and 25.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.30
- Open
- 58.70
- Bid
- 58.53
- Ask
- 58.83
- Low
- 58.53
- High
- 58.70
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.79%
- Year Change
- 25.01%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M