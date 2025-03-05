Currencies / EVTV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVTV: Envirotech Vehicles Inc
2.16 USD 0.58 (21.17%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVTV exchange rate has changed by -21.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.05 and at a high of 2.66.
Follow Envirotech Vehicles Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVTV News
- Envirotech Vehicles stock soars after unveiling heavy-lift drone
- Envirotech unveils heavy-lift drone with 1,500-pound capacity
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Envirotech Vehicles appoints Jason Maddox to board of directors
- Envirotech Vehicles announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- Envirotech delivers electric school bus to Texas district
- Envirotech delivers first electric school buses to Texas districts
- Envirotech outlines electric mobility vision across land, air, sea
- Envirotech outlines multi-market electric mobility strategy
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- Envirotech eyes electric marine market with Kymera assets LOI
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- EV Company News For The Month Of February 2025
Daily Range
2.05 2.66
Year Range
0.15 5.07
- Previous Close
- 2.74
- Open
- 2.32
- Bid
- 2.16
- Ask
- 2.46
- Low
- 2.05
- High
- 2.66
- Volume
- 1.047 K
- Daily Change
- -21.17%
- Month Change
- -4.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 800.00%
- Year Change
- 20.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev