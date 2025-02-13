Currencies / ESCA
ESCA: Escalade Incorporated
12.34 USD 0.21 (1.67%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESCA exchange rate has changed by -1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.29 and at a high of 12.61.
Follow Escalade Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ESCA News
- Escalade Q2 Revenue Falls 13%
- Aegis Capital reiterates Buy rating on Escalade stock with $20 price target
- Earnings call transcript: Escalade Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock drops
- Escalade earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Escalade Stock: It's Too Early For An Upgrade (NASDAQ:ESCA)
- Escalade Q1: Operational Improvements To Continue (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:ESCA)
- Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Escalade: The Picture Has Worsened Due To Economic Concerns (NASDAQ:ESCA)
Daily Range
12.29 12.61
Year Range
11.78 16.99
- Previous Close
- 12.55
- Open
- 12.39
- Bid
- 12.34
- Ask
- 12.64
- Low
- 12.29
- High
- 12.61
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- -1.67%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.18%
- Year Change
- -12.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%