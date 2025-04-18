QuotesSections
Currencies / EMXC
Back to US Stock Market

EMXC: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

70.50 USD 0.75 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMXC exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.32 and at a high of 70.78.

Follow iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMXC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMXC stock price today?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock is priced at 70.50 today. It trades within 70.32 - 70.78, yesterday's close was 69.75, and trading volume reached 1707. The live price chart of EMXC shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF is currently valued at 70.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EMXC movements.

How to buy EMXC stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF shares at the current price of 70.50. Orders are usually placed near 70.50 or 70.80, while 1707 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EMXC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMXC stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.60 - 69.87 and current price 70.50. Many compare 3.71% and 23.60% before placing orders at 70.50 or 70.80. Explore the EMXC price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the past year was 69.87. Within 49.60 - 69.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) over the year was 49.60. Comparing it with the current 70.50 and 49.60 - 69.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMXC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMXC stock split?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.75, and 18.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
70.32 70.78
Year Range
49.60 70.78
Previous Close
69.75
Open
70.54
Bid
70.50
Ask
70.80
Low
70.32
High
70.78
Volume
1.707 K
Daily Change
1.08%
Month Change
3.71%
6 Months Change
23.60%
Year Change
18.53%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M