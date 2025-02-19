- Overview
DIM: WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund
DIM exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.99 and at a high of 77.30.
Follow WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIM stock price today?
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 77.26 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 76.92, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of DIM shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 77.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.35% and USD. View the chart live to track DIM movements.
How to buy DIM stock?
You can buy WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 77.26. Orders are usually placed near 77.26 or 77.56, while 10 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow DIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIM stock?
Investing in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 59.38 - 79.72 and current price 77.26. Many compare 1.36% and 16.74% before placing orders at 77.26 or 77.56. Explore the DIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 79.72. Within 59.38 - 79.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (DIM) over the year was 59.38. Comparing it with the current 77.26 and 59.38 - 79.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIM stock split?
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.92, and 17.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.92
- Open
- 77.09
- Bid
- 77.26
- Ask
- 77.56
- Low
- 76.99
- High
- 77.30
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.74%
- Year Change
- 17.35%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8